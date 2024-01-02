WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – It may be a new year, but gas prices are continuing to drop like the end of last year.

AAA Western and Central New York reported that gas prices in the City of Watertown dropped another four cents to $3.19 per gallon. The cost for the average gallon of gas in Watertown was $3.23 to end 2023.

Watertown tied with Buffalo and Ithaca for the sharpest drop in the state. Here are the following averages across the region:

Batavia – $3.41 (down 3 cents from last Tuesday)

Buffalo – $3.48 (down 4 cents from last Tuesday)

Elmira – $3.13 (down 2 cents from last Tuesday)

Ithaca – $3.38 (down 4 cents from last Tuesday)

Rochester – $3.44 (down 3 cents from last Tuesday)

Rome – $3.38 (down 2 cents from last Tuesday)

Syracuse – $3.36 (down 2 cents from last Tuesday)

Watertown – $3.19 (down 4 cents from last Tuesday)

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.10, down three cents from last Tuesday. One year ago, the price was $3.22. The state average is $3.35, down three cents from one week ago. A year ago, the NYS average was $3.40.

The new year is beginning with a drop in the average price of gas, down three cents nationally from last Tuesday. The drop comes after the national average for a gallon of regular rose the previous week for the first time since September. The New York average is also down three cents from a week ago, continuing a trend that is reflected in local gas prices as well.

Diesel prices are also moving lower. The national average price for diesel is $3.98, down three cents from one week ago, and down from $4.68 a year ago. The New York average for diesel is $4.46, down two cents from a week ago, and lower than $5.33 one year ago.