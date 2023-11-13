WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The average price for a gallon of gas in the City of Watertown took a big tumble this week

The cost for a gallon of gas in the city fell by eight cents, which was the largest in Central and Western New York, to $3.65. Last week the cost was $3.73 in Watertown.

Here’s a list of the gas prices in Central and Western NY according to AAA:

Batavia – $3.66 (down 5 cents from last Monday)

Buffalo – $3.70 (down 4 cents from last Monday)

Elmira – $3.42 (down 7 cents from last Monday)

Ithaca – $3.67 (down 4 cents from last Monday)

Rochester – $3.73 (down 3 cents from last Monday)

Rome – $3.67 (down 2 cents from last Monday)

Syracuse – $3.68 (down 4 cents from last Monday)

Watertown – $3.65 (down 8 cents from last Monday)

This is good news as north country residents get ready to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday next week.

The national average for a gallon of gas has fallen or remained flat every day since September 19. That steady seasonal decline has seen the price at the pump drop 26 cents in the last month led by a drop in the price of oil.

Diesel prices are also dropping. The national average price for diesel is $4.35, down five cents from last Monday, and down from $5.36 a year ago. The New York average for diesel is $4.65, down two cents from a week ago, and lower than $5.98 one year ago.