NEW YORK (WWTI) – New Yorkers are being encouraged to spend time outdoors for the holiday season and celebrate the New Year at state parks, historic sites, wildlife areas, canal trails and public lands across the state.

“New York’s public lands are something to behold. We lead the nation on State public lands, and we house the nation’s oldest state park. As New York State Parks celebrates its Centennial next year, our First Day Hikes is the first of many celebratory events, — I invite all New Yorkers to begin the New Year by experiencing New York’s beautiful landscapes and enjoying the environmental and cultural legacy we call home.” Governor Kathy Hochul

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, the Department of Environmental Conservation and the Canal Corporation are partnering to host walks and hikes being held statewide as part of the 13th Annual First Day Hikes program.

The walks and hikes are family-friendly and range from one to five miles typically, depending on the location and conditions. More than 90 hikes are being offered at state parks, historic sites, DEC state lands, wildlife areas, Forest Preserves and canal trails and environmental education centers.

North Country/ Adirondacks First Day Hikes locations, contact information and event times:

Locations and contact information Event times Cat Mountain

Edge Comb Pond Trailhead

Bolton Landing

518-338-8173 Monday, January 1, 2024, at 9:30 a.m.

Registration Required Coney Mountain Horseshoe Lake

Wild Forest Coney Mountain

Trailhead Tupper Lake

315-916-4038 Monday, January 1, 2024, at 11 a.m.

Registration Required by December 31, 2023 John Brown Farm

State Historic Site

Lake Placid

518-527-0191 Monday, January 1, 2024, at 10 a.m. Paul Smith’s Visitor Interpretive Center

8023 State Route 30

Paul Smiths

315-832-2695 Monday, January 1, 2024, at 9 a.m.

Registration Encouraged, but not required by December 27, 2023 Point Au Roche State Park

Plattsburgh

518-563-0369 Monday, January 1, 2024, at 11 a.m. Prospect Mountain

Prospect Mountain Trailhead

on Smith Street,

Village of Lake George

518-623-1268 Monday, January 1, 2024, at 10 a.m.

Registration Required by December 28, 2023 Robert G- Wehle State Park

Henderson 315-938-5302 Monday, January 1, 2024, at 10 a.m.

Registration Required, call 315-938-5302 Sackets Harbor Battlefield State

Historic Site Sackets Harbor

315-646-2321 Monday, January 1, 2024, at 1 p.m. SUNY College of Environmental

Science and Forestry Adirondack Interpretive Center

Goodnow Mountain, Newcomb

518-582-4551, Ext- 113 Monday, January 1, 2024, at 9:30 a.m.

Registration Encouraged, but not required by December 22, 2023 Wellesley Island State Park

Fineview

315-482-2479 Monday, January 1, 2024, at 1 p.m.

Registration Required, call 315-482-2479 Winona State Forest Winona Forest

CCC Camp 20027

County Route 90

Mannsville, NY 13661

315- 376-3521 Sunday, December 31, 2023, at 5 p.m.

Registration Required by December 29, 2023

A full list of New York State First Day Hikes, location details, format, pre-registration requirements and additional information can be found online for Parks, DEC, and Canals. Interested participants are encouraged to check the details of a preferred host site and pre-register where required.

First Day Hikes Started in Massachusetts in 1992 and is now a national event taking place in all 50 states.