NEW YORK (WWTI) – New Yorkers are being encouraged to spend time outdoors for the holiday season and celebrate the New Year at state parks, historic sites, wildlife areas, canal trails and public lands across the state.
“New York’s public lands are something to behold. We lead the nation on State public lands, and we house the nation’s oldest state park. As New York State Parks celebrates its Centennial next year, our First Day Hikes is the first of many celebratory events, — I invite all New Yorkers to begin the New Year by experiencing New York’s beautiful landscapes and enjoying the environmental and cultural legacy we call home.”Governor Kathy Hochul
The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, the Department of Environmental Conservation and the Canal Corporation are partnering to host walks and hikes being held statewide as part of the 13th Annual First Day Hikes program.
The walks and hikes are family-friendly and range from one to five miles typically, depending on the location and conditions. More than 90 hikes are being offered at state parks, historic sites, DEC state lands, wildlife areas, Forest Preserves and canal trails and environmental education centers.
North Country/ Adirondacks First Day Hikes locations, contact information and event times:
|Locations and contact information
|Event times
|Cat Mountain
Edge Comb Pond Trailhead
Bolton Landing
518-338-8173
|Monday, January 1, 2024, at 9:30 a.m.
Registration Required
|Coney Mountain Horseshoe Lake
Wild Forest Coney Mountain
Trailhead Tupper Lake
315-916-4038
|Monday, January 1, 2024, at 11 a.m.
Registration Required by December 31, 2023
|John Brown Farm
State Historic Site
Lake Placid
518-527-0191
|Monday, January 1, 2024, at 10 a.m.
|Paul Smith’s Visitor Interpretive Center
8023 State Route 30
Paul Smiths
315-832-2695
|Monday, January 1, 2024, at 9 a.m.
Registration Encouraged, but not required by December 27, 2023
|Point Au Roche State Park
Plattsburgh
518-563-0369
|Monday, January 1, 2024, at 11 a.m.
|Prospect Mountain
Prospect Mountain Trailhead
on Smith Street,
Village of Lake George
518-623-1268
|Monday, January 1, 2024, at 10 a.m.
Registration Required by December 28, 2023
|Robert G- Wehle State Park
Henderson 315-938-5302
|Monday, January 1, 2024, at 10 a.m.
Registration Required, call 315-938-5302
|Sackets Harbor Battlefield State
Historic Site Sackets Harbor
315-646-2321
|Monday, January 1, 2024, at 1 p.m.
|SUNY College of Environmental
Science and Forestry Adirondack Interpretive Center
Goodnow Mountain, Newcomb
518-582-4551, Ext- 113
|Monday, January 1, 2024, at 9:30 a.m.
Registration Encouraged, but not required by December 22, 2023
|Wellesley Island State Park
Fineview
315-482-2479
|Monday, January 1, 2024, at 1 p.m.
Registration Required, call 315-482-2479
|Winona State Forest Winona Forest
CCC Camp 20027
County Route 90
Mannsville, NY 13661
315- 376-3521
|Sunday, December 31, 2023, at 5 p.m.
Registration Required by December 29, 2023
A full list of New York State First Day Hikes, location details, format, pre-registration requirements and additional information can be found online for Parks, DEC, and Canals. Interested participants are encouraged to check the details of a preferred host site and pre-register where required.
First Day Hikes Started in Massachusetts in 1992 and is now a national event taking place in all 50 states.