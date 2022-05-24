GLEN PARK, N.Y. (WWTI) — In just under one week, the North Country’s Micah Sterling will compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Micah is a fourth-grade student Brownville-Glen Park Elementary School in the General Brown Central School District located in Jefferson County, New York.

The nine-year-old has proven his academic abilities this year as his journey to Washington began in his classroom when he won his school spelling bee.

“I wanted to go to the national spelling bee ever since I won the school spelling bee,” Micah said. “I was like, ‘I have a chance.'”

Micah’s teacher Mary Paige explained that he first out-spelled all of his classmates and then advanced to the District spelling bee where he competed against students in grades four through eight.

Paige said it was extremely impressive when Micah continued to advance.

“Micah ended up being the alternate when he got second [place],” Paige explained. “He then moved on and actually want to get in. So it was really exciting. Now he’s going to Washington DC.”

Brownville-Glen Park Principal Missy Nabinger said that since his win, Micah has become a school celebrity, creating a literal “buzz” in the hallways.

“We are super excited and super I’m thrilled that Micah is going to be representing not only our school but the General Brown School District and Jefferson County, New York,” Nabinger expressed.

And with months of practicing with his parents, classmates and teachers under his belt, Micah explained that this will likely be an experience he will remember for the rest of his life.

“Well, like this is like a once in a lifetime thing. We don’t get this very often,” Micah shared.

The Scripp’s National Spelling Bee will kick off its preliminary round on Tuesday, May 31. The competition will conclude its final round on Thursday, June 2.