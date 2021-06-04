General Brown Central School District chosen for $1.5M college readiness program

DEXTER, N.Y. (WWTI) — The General Brown Central School District has been chosen to participate in a college readiness program.

General Brown Director of Student Service Kathaleen Beattie announced on Friday that the District was one of 20 other rural schools to be chosen for the North Country Brilliant Pathways program. All schools reside in northeastern New York and Vermont.

North Country Brilliant Pathways is being led by CFES Brilliant Pathways, which is a college and career-readiness nonprofit based in Essex, New York. The program will aim to provide staff and student college and career support, putting “more of their students on a path to college.”

Additionally, each participating student will complete a 10-point college and career readiness plan each year that is certified by CFES.

General Brown leaders shared that they saw this program as an opportunity to prepare students to meet future goals with a focus on higher education.

“We are thrilled General Brown has been selected for this program, which will provide a variety of professional and academic resources to help guide our students as they prepare for college and career opportunities beyond high school,” stated General Brown Central School District Superintendent Barbara Case. “This initiative will help us better support the ‘Intentional Investment in Learning’ focus area of our Strategic Plan 2019-22.”

Beattie, who helped lead the district’s application to the program, added that the this will help students gain knowledge and expose them to new opportunities.

“My hope for the program is that we can give our students more ways to find opportunities and possibilities about which they feel passionate,” shared Beattie. “I hope that prioritizing college, career and citizen readiness will give our students the confidence to realize their goals here or wherever their interests and passions take them.”

Specifically through the North Country Brilliant Pathways program, the General Brown Central School District will receive the following resources:

A professional program director to make in-person and virtual visits throughout the year

Myriad professional development and enrichment opportunities for educators, partners and families

Networking opportunities with 200 colleges/universities and 230 businesses and corporations

Additional opportunities for networking, collaboration and recognition, including becoming a nationally recognized School of Distinction

The formation of a partnership with an urban school to promote cultural exchange and connection

The North Country Brilliant Pathways program has a value of $1.5 million.