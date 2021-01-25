General Brown Central School District extends remote learning through mid- February

DEXTER, N.Y. (WWTI) — General Brown Central School District has altered plans to remote instruction.

General Brown Superintendent Barbara Case addressed the community on Friday to announced that the District will extend their remote instruction plan for all students. This extension officially took effect on Monday, January 25 and will continue through Friday, February 12, 2021; following the District’s winter break.

According to Superintendent Case, this decision was based on the continuous rise in COVID-19 cases in the surrounding communities and increased quarantine and isolation notices of students and staff.

Case stated, “this week has proven to be a challenge in mitigating the spread of the virus due to asymptomatic carriers and providing proper supervision to children due to employee absences.” She added, “the time has come to make the difficult decision to transition to remote instruction for an extended period of time.”

The General Brown Central School District previously shifted to temporary remote instruction due to inadequate staffing following COVID-19 quarantine orders.

Regarding this transition, Superintendent Case confirmed that there will be no instruction during the February break.

Remote instruction during this extended timeframe will include all classes at Dexter Elementary School, Brownville-Glen Park Elementary School, General Brown Junior/Senior High School, BOCES ACES and BOCES Bohlen Technical Center.

However, Case added that those students attending classes at BOCES ACES or Bohlen Technical Center that can provide their own transportation may choose to attend in-person instruction.

Additionally, those students who attend BOCES special programs and parochial schools at General Brown Junior/Senior High School and outside the District at Indian River Central School District, Watertown City School District , Faith Fellowship School and Immaculate Heart Central School will continue to be transported for in-person instruction.

As of January 22, the following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for the General Brown Central School District.