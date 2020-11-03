General Brown Central School District names new elementary school principal

DEXTER, N.Y. (WWTI) — General Brown Central School District is welcoming a new elementary school principal.

Brownville-Glen Park Elementary School officially named Melissa, “Missie,” Nabinger as the school’s new principal. Nabinger will replace Joseph O’Donell, who has taken a position at the Junior and Senior High School.

According to GBCSD, obinger has been working in the District since 2018, and previously held the role as the director of Student Services. In her role, she worked to implement co-teaching to keep students enrolled in special education in the classrooms. Additionally, Nabinger worked to bring occupational and physical therapy into classrooms for students.

“I’m a firm believer in educating the whole child and doing what’s best for kids, so that’s what my decision-making is based on,” said Nabinger, who is the mother of four children. “I’m really looking forward to working with students and staff and being an instructional leader.”

Additionally, Nabinger also earned her bachelor’s degree from SUNY Oneonta and master’s degree and Certificate of Advanced Study in Administration from SUNY Oswego.

General Brown Superintendent Barbara Case commented on Nabinger’s new role.

She has worked collaboratively with the other building leaders, so she is familiar with the responsibilities that come as principal,” stated Case. “We are thrilled to have Missie move into this role in the district.”

Melissa, “Missie,” Nabinger started as the Brownville-Glen Park Elementary School Principal on November 1, 2020.

