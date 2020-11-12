General Brown Central School District reports first student COVID-19 case

BROWNVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The General Brown Central School District is providing an update regarding COVID-19 within their District.

General Brown Superintendent Barbara Case informed the community on November 11, that a student at the Brownville-Glen Park Elementary School tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to Superintendent Case, parents were notified if their children were in the same classroom as the student who tested positive.

The case confirmed on November 11, 2020 was the first positive COVID-19 within the General Brown Central School District.

