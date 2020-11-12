BROWNVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The General Brown Central School District is providing an update regarding COVID-19 within their District.
General Brown Superintendent Barbara Case informed the community on November 11, that a student at the Brownville-Glen Park Elementary School tested positive for the coronavirus.
According to Superintendent Case, parents were notified if their children were in the same classroom as the student who tested positive.
The case confirmed on November 11, 2020 was the first positive COVID-19 within the General Brown Central School District.
LATEST STORIES:
- Carthage Middle School moves to temporary remote learning following staff member testing positive for COVID-19
- General Brown Central School District reports first student COVID-19 case
- ‘Ms. Orange Fan’ Make-A-Wish Central New York fundraiser goes virtual
- Massena High School moves to remote learning following 3 new COVID-19 cases
- COVID-19 cases continue to rise: Lewis County reports 12 new cases Wednesday
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.