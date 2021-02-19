General Brown Central School District to return to hybrid instruction Monday

DEXTER, N.Y. (WWTI) — General Brown Central will officially return to its hybrid instruction model on Monday.

General Brown Superintendent Barbara Case confirmed in a release to the community that the District will resume its in-person hybrid instruction model on February 22, 2021. This is following the District’s extension of remote learning for one month due to a rapid rise in COVID-19.

According to Superintendent Case, the District has witnessed a steep decline in COVID-19 cases, isolation and quarantines since transitioning to remote learning for all students on January 25, 2021.

However, all students and employees will be required to complete a daily COVID-19 screening prior to entering any GBCSD building.

Superintendent Case stated that “all students and staff should be symptom-free and under no isolation or quarantine notice from Jefferson County Public Health or New York State Department of Health.”

Additionally, as this transition back to in-person instruction follows a District-wide break, Case added that all students and employees are required to comply with the New York Stat COVID-19 Travel Advisory. This includes proof of two negative COVID-19 tests or the mandatory 10-day quarantine.