DEXTER, N.Y. (WWTI) — The General Brown Central School District has a new superintendent.

On September 26, the GBCSD Board of Education officially selected Brian Moore as the next superintendent of schools.

Moore has led a long career in the education field. He currently serves as the Indian River High School Principal, and previously was the assistant principal, then principal at Indian River Intermediate School.

He has a Master’s Degree of Education in School Counseling from St. Lawrence University, a Certificate of Advanced Study in School Building leadership at the University of New England and a Certificate of Advanced Study in School District Leadership from the College of St. Rose.

Moore is also a longtime Jefferson County resident. He has lived in the General Brown District since 2002 and lives with his family in Dexter.

General Brown’s decision on its next superintendent was made following a series of community forums, where Moore was one of three candidates.

Moore will be officially appointed as superintendent at a future board of education meeting. The exact date has yet to be announced.