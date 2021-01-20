General Brown confirms new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

DEXTER, N.Y. (WWTI) — The General Brown Central School District confirmed a rise in COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

General Brown Superintendent Barbara Case alerted the community on Tuesday that several new COVID-19 cases were identified in the District. Case stated that employees and students at General Brown Junior/Senior High School and an employee at Brownville Glen Park Elementary School tested positive for the coronavirus.

Superintendent Case shared that the District is currently working with Jefferson County Public Health to perform the contact tracing process.

As of January 20, the following COVID-19 statistics are the most for the General Brown Central School District.

Student COVID-19 casesStaff/teacher COVID-19 casesTotal
Brownville Glen Park Elementary8311
Dexter Elementary347
General Brown Junior-Senior High School12719
Total37

