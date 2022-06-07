DEXTER, N.Y. (WWTI) — The General Brown Central School District has announced the leaders of the 2022 graduating class.

This year’s Valedictorian is Jonah Dunn who had an academic grade point average of 97. Dunn was the president of both the National Honor Society and Students Against Destructive Decisions. He was also an active member of Whiz Quiz, International Club, Math League and participated in SkillsUSA. Jonah is a volunteer EMT with Town of Watertown Ambulance in addition to volunteering with the Dexter Methodist Church.

Dunn remained on the high honor roll during all four years of high school and was the recipient of the Le Moyne College Heights Award. He plans on attending Jefferson Community College in the fall to major in nursing.

This year’s Salutatorian is Peter Biggers who has an academic grade point average of 96.7222. Biggers was the vice president of the Performing Arts Club and was an active member of the National Honor Society, Math League, Whiz Quiz, and International Club. He was a member of the Varsity Lacrosse team, in addition to Marching Band, Concert Band, Pep Band, Generalaires, and Musicals.

Additionally, Biggers participated in Bi-County Band and Chorus, Area All-State Chorus, CNY All-Star Percussion Ensemble, NYS Band Directors Association Jazz Ensemble, and Jefferson Community College Jazz Ensemble. He remained on the high honor roll during all four years of high school and was a Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Medal recipient. He plans on attending Clarkson University in the fall for sciences and pre-med.

This year’s Outstanding Vocational Student is Chase Griffin who had a grade point average of 94.825. Griffin was ranked sixth in his graduating class and had an average of 97.00 at BOCES in the Visual Communications program. He was the secretary for the Performing Arts Club and an active member of the National Honor Society. Griffin also volunteers his time with the Lowville American Legion Post 162 and was recently inducted into the National Technical Honor Society.

Griffin remained on the Honor Roll during his first two years of high school and the High Honor Roll for his junior and senior years. He was also the recipient of the University of Rochester Xerox Award. He plans on attending Cazenovia College in the fall to pursue a degree in visual communications and graphic design.