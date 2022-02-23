BROWNVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two local students will soon show their spelling skills at a regional competition.

On its website, the General Brown Central School District highlighted two students in its District that will be advancing to the Regional Spelling Bee in early March.

According to the District, both Brownville-Glen Park Elementary School fifth-grade student Jasmine Le, and fourth-grader Micah Sterling will be competing in the competition hosted by Jefferson-Lewis-Hamilton-Herkimer-Oneida BOCES.

To qualify for the regional spelling bee, Jasmine placed first in a spelling bee at General Brown which included students in grades four through eight. Micah was the runner-up.

If one of the two winners cannot attend the Regional Spelling Bee next month, a designated alternate will take their spot. These students include sixth-grader Connor Wilder and fifth-grade student Emily Orvis.

The BOCES Regional Spelling Bee will take place on Thursday, March 3 at the General Brown Junior-Senior High School in Dexter, New York.