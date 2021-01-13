General Brown employee tests positive for coronavirus

DEXTER, N.Y. (WWTI) — The General Brown Central School District has confirmed a new case of COVID-19.

General Brown Central School District Superintendent Barbara Case alerted the community on Tuesday that an employee tested positive for the coronavirus. Case confirmed that they employee works at Dexter Elementary School.

Superintendent Case confirmed that no students or employees have been identified as close contacts. The District is currently working with Jefferson County Public Health to perform contact tracing.

As of January 11, 2021, the following data is the most current regarding COVID-19 cases in General Brown Central School District.

Student COVID-19 casesStaff/teacher COVID-19 casesTotal
Brownville-Glen Elementary639
Dexter Elementary347
General Brown Junior/Senior High School9413
Total29

