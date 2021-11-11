General Brown football team heading to championships at Carrier Dome

DEXTER, N.Y. (WWTI) — Football players at General Brown are prepping for a big game slated to kick off this Saturday.

Following a win against Bishop Ludden on November 6, the General Brown Varsity Football Team has moved into the Section III Finals.

The team will now compete against Skaneateles High School for the Section III Championship and two teams will play for the championship title at the Carrier Dome on Saturday, November 13.

Spectators will be permitted at the championship game. Gates A, B and C will be open and parking will be available in the Stadium West lots. Accessible seating and entries are available at Gate A or C. Wheelchair platforms are located on both sides of the field aisles 103 and 115. Concession and novelty stands will also be open during the game.

However, COVID-19 protocols must be followed. This includes mandatory mask-wearing indoors and outdoors when on campus when in the presence of others, unless when actively eating or drinking.

The Dome also prohibits noise-making devices, backpacks, outside food and beverages, balloons, confetti and any sign or banners on sticks.

Presale tickets are exclusively available online and are being offered at a discounted rate. There are no order fees and discounted general admission tickets can be purchased until the day of the game. Tickets will also be available on game day online and at the Dome box office windows.

The Section III Championship football game between General Brown and Skaneateles High Schools will kick off at noon on November 13.