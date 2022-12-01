DEXTER, N.Y. (WWTI) — The General Brown football team is heading to state championships.

The General Brown Lions are set to play James O’Neill High School in the Class C State Football Championship Game.

The Lions previously took home wins in the Class C subregionals and regionals against Waverly and then the state semifinals on November 26 against Lackawanna.

The state championship game will be held at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse on Saturday, December 3.

Gates A, B and C at the Dome will be open for fan entry. Parking will be available in the Stadium West lots located between the JMA Wireless Dome and Route 81.

Spectators are prohibited from entering the dome with noise-making devices, food or beverages, balloons, confetti and aerosol cans.

Banners and signs will be permitted on the side of the General Brown team and on the lower level only. They can be hung below the private boxes or on the handrail next to the game.

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. on December 3. Tickets can be purchased on the NYSPHSAA website.