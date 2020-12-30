General Brown High School employee confirmed positive for COVID-19

DEXTER, N.Y. (WWTI) — The General Brown Central School District provided an update regarding new COVID-19 cases.

General Brown Superintendent Barbara Case announced on Tuesday that an employee at General Brown Junior and Senior High School has tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to Superintendent Case, no students have been identified as close contacts.

Superintendent Case added that the District is working with Jefferson County Public Health to perform contact tracing. Any individuals who are found to be a close contact with a positive case will be alerted by Public Health officials.

Additionally, the District is continuing to enforce social distancing protocols and disinfection measures. Extra cleaning has occurred in the areas frequented by the employee.

As of December 29, 16 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed within the General Brown Central School District. Ten of which have affected students and six have affected teachers or staff.

The following data details all COVID-19 cases in the District

Total Student COVID-19 cases Total Teacher/staff COVID-19 cases Total COVID-19 cases Brownville School 2 0 2 Dexter Elementary School 1 2 3 General Brown Junior Senior High School 7 4 11 Districtwide 10 6 16

