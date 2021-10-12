General Brown High School Mathletes compete in national competition

DEXTER, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local student math geniuses are competing across the country.

The General Brown Junior-Senior High School Mathletes recently began virtual national competitions and competed against Sage Hill High School, which is located in Newport Coast, California.

According to General Brown Mathletes Advisor Jolie Rose, the team is comprised of 20 students in 10th through 12th grade. To participate in the club, students must be enrolled in Algebra II, Calculus or Pre-Calculus at General Brown High School.

During each weekly competition, each team member will answer eight questions. the top five scores from each team are then ranked against each other to determine the overall winner. The five top-scoring General Brown students in the first competition were Jonah Dunn, Jacob King, Ashley Ward, Gabe Malcolm, and Jaden Cheung.

The team will now compete in the online math competition with other high school teams across the county on a weekly basis. This will continue through December for a total of eight rounds.

The top five scoring students will be announced weekly at General Brown High School during its morning announcements.