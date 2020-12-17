General Brown high school names new interim principal

DEXTER, N.Y. (WWTI) — General Brown Central School District has announced an update regarding naming a principal for their high school.

General Brown Central School District announced on December 16 that a “veteran administrator” has been named interim principal at General Brown Junior and Senior High School. The District announced that Karen Denny has taken on the role and officially began working this week.

According to GBSD, prior to being named principal, Denny served as a principal at South Jefferson High School for 14 year, an interim principal in the Carthage Central School District and a guidance counselor in the Sackets Harbor and General Brown School Districts.

Superintendent Barbara Case shared welcoming messages to Denny.

“We are pleased to welcome Mrs. Denny back to the General Brown community in this role,” stated Superintendent Case. “Her experience and collaborative approach are a welcomed addition to the Junior/Senior High School, especially during these challenging times.”

The District stated that Denny is prioritizing students and “is a firm believer and collaboration. Denny shard that while leading during a pandemic is challenging, it “is a new opportunity for [her] to learn and grow, and I hope I can bring a calmness.”

The General Brown Central School District confirmed that Denny will remain in the position of interim principal through June 30, 2021.

