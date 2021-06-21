General Brown High School updates guidelines for 2021 graduation

DEXTER, N.Y. (WWTI) — Following new guidance from the state in the third week of June, local schools are adjusting their plans for 2021 graduation ceremonies.

This includes the General Brown Central School District, confirming that its graduation plans are now based on updates in the New York State Health Department’s guidance specifically for commencement ceremonies.

Based on guidance released by the NYSDOH on June 17, General Brown lifted all social distancing requirements, capacity restrictions and will not conduct health screenings.

However, masks will remain required for unvaccinated individuals, including those 12 years of age or younger.

Additionally, tickets will not be required unless the event moves indoors due to inclement weather. If the ceremony is required to move indoors, each student will receive five tickets.

Seating outdoors will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

The General Brown Class of 2021 graduation ceremony will be held on Friday, June 25, at 6 p.m. on the Fischer Field. Gates will open a 5 p.m.