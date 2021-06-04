General Brown hosting senior car parade on Sunday

DEXTER, N.Y. (WWTI) — Members of the General Brown 2021 graduating class will be honored this weekend.

General Brown High School Class of 2021 Senior Car Parade will take place on Sunday, June 6.

Members of the senior class will parade from Glen Park to Dexter.

Participating seniors are asked to decorate their cars and wear their cap and gown. Additionally, if possible, seniors are asked not to drive their cars and vehicles, instead ride in the back or passenger seat to safely wave and celebrate during the parade.

The parade will begin promptly at 1 p.m. and seniors are asked to be staged at the Glen Park Fire Hall by 12:30 p.m.

Community members are also invited to line Main Street in Glen Park and Brownville and Cemetery Road and East Grove Road in Dexter.

The parade will end at the Dexter Memorial Field and include a celebration with pizza, ice cream and a class of 2021 photo.