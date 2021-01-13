General Brown, Indian River confirm new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Multiple school districts in Jefferson County confirmed new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.
Both General Brown Central School District Superintendent Barbara Case and Indian River Central School District Superintendent Mary Anne Dobmeier confirmed new COVID-19 cases in their Districts.
General Brown Superintendent Case confirmed that three new COVID-19 cases; with two affecting students at Brownville-Glen Park Elementary School and one employee at General Brown Junior Senior High School.
As of January 13, 2021, the following data is the most current regarding COVID-19 cases in General Brown Central School District.
|Student COVID-19 cases
|Staff/teacher COVID-19 cases
|Total
|Brownville-Glen Elementary
|8
|3
|11
|Dexter Elementary
|3
|4
|7
|General Brown Junior/Senior High School
|9
|5
|14
|Total
|32
Indian River Superintendent Dobmeier also reported two new COVID-19 cases; one affecting a staff member at Antwerp Primary School and one student at the Intermediate School.
|Student COVID-19 cases
|Staff/ teacher COVID-19 cases
|Total
|Antwerp Primary
|4
|1
|5
|Calcium Primary
|3
|7
|10
|Evans Mills Primary
|4
|2
|6
|Philadelphia Primary
|0
|1
|1
|Theresa Primary
|0
|2
|2
|Indian River Intermediate
|8
|5
|13
|Indian River Middle
|7
|7
|14
|Indian River High
|14
|3
|17
|Districtwide
|n/a
|4
|4
|Total
|72
Both school districts have confirmed that they are currently working with Jefferson County Public Health to perform contact tracing.
