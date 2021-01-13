General Brown, Indian River confirm new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Multiple school districts in Jefferson County confirmed new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Both General Brown Central School District Superintendent Barbara Case and Indian River Central School District Superintendent Mary Anne Dobmeier confirmed new COVID-19 cases in their Districts.

General Brown Superintendent Case confirmed that three new COVID-19 cases; with two affecting students at Brownville-Glen Park Elementary School and one employee at General Brown Junior Senior High School.

As of January 13, 2021, the following data is the most current regarding COVID-19 cases in General Brown Central School District.

Student COVID-19 cases Staff/teacher COVID-19 cases Total Brownville-Glen Elementary 8 3 11 Dexter Elementary 3 4 7 General Brown Junior/Senior High School 9 5 14 Total 32

Indian River Superintendent Dobmeier also reported two new COVID-19 cases; one affecting a staff member at Antwerp Primary School and one student at the Intermediate School.

Student COVID-19 cases Staff/ teacher COVID-19 cases Total Antwerp Primary 4 1 5 Calcium Primary 3 7 10 Evans Mills Primary 4 2 6 Philadelphia Primary 0 1 1 Theresa Primary 0 2 2 Indian River Intermediate 8 5 13 Indian River Middle 7 7 14 Indian River High 14 3 17 Districtwide n/a 4 4 Total 72

Both school districts have confirmed that they are currently working with Jefferson County Public Health to perform contact tracing.

