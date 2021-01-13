General Brown, Indian River confirm new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

ABC50 NOW

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Pixabay

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Multiple school districts in Jefferson County confirmed new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Both General Brown Central School District Superintendent Barbara Case and Indian River Central School District Superintendent Mary Anne Dobmeier confirmed new COVID-19 cases in their Districts.

General Brown Superintendent Case confirmed that three new COVID-19 cases; with two affecting students at Brownville-Glen Park Elementary School and one employee at General Brown Junior Senior High School.

As of January 13, 2021, the following data is the most current regarding COVID-19 cases in General Brown Central School District.

Student COVID-19 casesStaff/teacher COVID-19 casesTotal
Brownville-Glen Elementary8311
Dexter Elementary347
General Brown Junior/Senior High School9514
Total32

Indian River Superintendent Dobmeier also reported two new COVID-19 cases; one affecting a staff member at Antwerp Primary School and one student at the Intermediate School.

Student COVID-19 casesStaff/ teacher COVID-19 casesTotal
Antwerp Primary415
Calcium Primary3710
Evans Mills Primary426
Philadelphia Primary011
Theresa Primary022
Indian River Intermediate8513
Indian River Middle7714
Indian River High14317
Districtwiden/a44
Total72

Both school districts have confirmed that they are currently working with Jefferson County Public Health to perform contact tracing.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story