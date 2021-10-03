General Brown School District offering free meals to quarantined students

DEXTER, N.Y. (WWTI) — The General Brown School District is operating under the Seamless Summer School Lunch feeding option which allows all students to eat for free, including those who are quarantined at home.

General Brown students who have been quarantined for COVID-19 exposure are now able to receive the free meals and enjoy them while they are removed from the classroom for safety. The option will be available to quarantined students throughout the entire school week.

The menu for these students will be chosen while taking into account that the students will be eating them remotely. However, some items will require heating or cooking, in which case instructions will be included. Each bag will consist of one breakfast meal and one lunch meal.

All meals must be ordered before 10 a.m. on the date of the pick-up. Once ordered the bags can be picked up between 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the outside entrance to the High School’s kitchen off the cafeteria. Signs will be posted to identify the location, and cafeteria staff members will monitor the pick-up point and will deliver meals to parent vehicles.

To order meals, parents should call Mr. Nevers at (315) 779-2300 Option 7 Option 1 and leave a message or email him at jnevers@gblions.org. Messages should include the names of the students that need the meals and any allergies they may have.