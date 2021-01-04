General Brown remote students confirmed positive for COVID-19

DEXTER, N.Y. (WWTI) — The General Brown Central School District provided an update regarding new COVID-19 cases.

General Brown Superintendent Barbara Case confirmed two new positive COVID-19 cases on Monday. Both cases affect remote-only students; one at Brownville-Glen Park Elementary and Dexter Elementary Schools.

According to Superintendent Case, no students or additional employees have been identified as close contacts.

Superintendent Case added that the District is working with Jefferson County Public Health to perform contact tracing. Any individuals who are found to be a close contact with a positive case will be alerted by Public Health officials.

Additionally, the District is continuing to enforce social distancing protocols and disinfection measures. Extra cleaning has occurred in the areas frequented by the employee.

The following data details all COVID-19 cases in the District

Total Student COVID-19 cases Total Teacher/staff COVID-19 cases Total COVID-19 cases Brownville- Glen Park 3 2 4 Dexter Elementary School 2 1 3 General Brown Junior Senior High School 7 4 11 Districtwide 10 6 18

LATEST STORIES: