General Brown reopens playgrounds, outdoor facilities for community use

DEXTER, N.Y. (WWTI) — Some local playgrounds and outdoor facilities are now open for community use.

The General Brown Central School District has reopened playgrounds at the elementary buildings and other outdoor facilities to the public.

Upon reopening, the District is welcoming community members back to utilize these facilities for outdoor activities this summer.

However, the General Brown Central School District is still operating under New York State Department of Health guidelines for schools. As a result, while on school property, members of the public will be required to maintain six feet of social distance, wear masks and use hand sanitizer.

The District also continues to restrict gatherings of people.

These facilities were officially reopened in the first week of June 2021.