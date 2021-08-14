General Brown School District asking for parent’s input for reopening plan

DEXTER, N.Y. (WWTI) — The General Brown Central School District is looking for feedback as they revise their reopening plan for the 2021 school year.

The district is updating their reopening plan based on the CDC’s Guidance for COVID-19 Prevention in K-12 Schools, as well as with input from NYSED, Jefferson County Public Health, and the district physician.

The district is asking for parents and guardians to share their opinions to make sure the plan reflects the needs of the community. To gather this knowledge they ask that families complete a Google form titled “Parent/Guardian Feedback on Reopening 2021-2022” found on the district’s website.

According to an announcement made by the GBSD, it is their goal to maximize in-person teaching and learning while keeping students and employees healthy and safe. They are planning on using multi-layered prevention strategies to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and any related variants.

The feedback from parents and guardians will be used to develop the strategies that work to maintain safe operations in the district’s schools. The form must be completed by Monday, August 16, at 12:00 p.m.