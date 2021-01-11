General Brown School District expands free meal pickup to cover weekends for families

DEXTER, N.Y. (WWTI) — General Brown is expanding free meal service to cover every day of the week.

General Brown Central School District has announced that their Food Service has expanded meal pickup to cover weekends for District families. This is a free resource and is available to all students.

As this option is available for all students, fully-remote students have the option to pick up seven-days worth of breakfasts and lunches during the normal weekly pick up.

Hybrid students within the General Brown Central School District will have the ability to pick up their extra meals at the same time as remote students.

Additionally, the District confirmed that students who are quarantined due to COVID-19 will be eligible for free remote meals. To arrange for meal pickup under these circumstances, individuals are asked to contact the District’s Food Service Director James Nevers.

According to the District, this expansion is supported through United States Department of Agriculture School Feeding Program funding, which is expected to continue through June 30, 2021.

This expansion is set to begin this week on Wednesday, January 13, 2021.

For more information or meal schedules and menus, visit the General Brown Central School District Food Service website.

