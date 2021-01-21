General Brown School District switches to temporary remote instruction

DEXTER, N.Y. (WWTI) — General Brown Central School District has provided an update regarding instruction.

General Brown Superintendent Barbara Case alerted the community on Wednesday night regarding additional COVID-19 cases identified in the District. Superintendent Case transitioned the District to temporary remote learning.

Case stated that the positive cases “limits [the districts] ability to properly supervise children at all school buildings within the District; therefore it is necessary to transition to remote instruction for Thursday and Friday, January 21 and 22.”

According to Superintendent Case, the District will monitor staffing into the next week over the upcoming weekend and decide if remote instruction needs to be extended.

This transition includes all General Brown classes at all buildings including BOCES ACES and BOCES Bohlen Technical Center. However, those students that are able to provide their own transportation can choose to attend in-person BOCES instruction.

Additionally Case added that those students who attend BOCES special programs and parochial schools at General Brown Junior/Senior High School, Indian River Central School District, Watertown City School District and Immaculate Heart Central School will be transported for in-person instruction.

The General Brown Central School District will also provide meals for pick up for those student scheduled for in-person instruction, now following remote schedules. Pick up will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on both remote day.

As of January 20, the following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for the General Brown Central School District.