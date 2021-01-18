General Brown Schools Superintendent: ‘District constantly monitoring COVID situation’

DEXTER, N.Y. (WWTI) — General Brown Central School District has provided a COVID-19 update as cases continue to rise in the District and surrounding communities.

General Brown Superintendent Barbara Case addressed the community on Friday stating that District is “constantly monitoring [the] COVID situation.”

Case stated that after constant contact with Jefferson County Public Health, Public Health officials “have expressed confidence that [the district’s] precautions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in [their] schools are working well.” She added that none of the GBCSD positive COVID-19 cases have been considered in-school transmissions.

According to the New York State COVID report card, the General Brown Central School District has had 30 positive cases since the start of the school year in September 2020; resulting in an infection rate of 1.9%.

Case shared that they believe that these results are due to precaution’s taken in school. These include cleaning and disinfecting, physical distance between individuals, masks requirements, group size limitations and the encouragement of frequent hand washing and sanitization.

Superintendent Case shared that unless staffing require or evidence of broader virus transmission in schools, the District intends to keep the schools open for in-person instruction.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for the General Brown Central School District. Superintendent Case confirmed on Sunday, January 17, that two employees at General Brown Junior/Senior High School tested positive for the virus.