General Brown secures additional staffing, in-person instruction to resume Tuesday

DEXTER, N.Y. (WWTI) — The General Brown Central School District has provided an update regarding instruction.

General Brown Superintendent Barbara Case announced on Monday that the District will return to in-person instruction through their hybrid model on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. This is following the extension of remote learning on Monday.

According to Superintendent Case, the District has secured additional staffing to support the Transportation Department to allow for adequate transportation of students. Superintendent Case confirmed that extra staffing is being provided through Jefferson- Lewis BOCES.

Superintendent Case stated that the District is “optimistic,” hoping that this solution will fulfill needs until General Brown employees can return to work.

LATEST STORIES: