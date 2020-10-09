General Brown selected to work with UAlbany’s Center for Autism and Related Disabilities

DEXTER, N.Y. (WWTI) — The General Brown Central School District has been selected to participate in a project centered around autism spectrum disorders.

General Brown Central School District has been chosen by the University at Albany’s Center for Autism and Related Disabilities to take part in the Center’s School Consultation Project. According to UAlbany, this project will help provide training, resources and consultation to staff, faculty, administration and families.

The University at Albany stated that these resources will help “build capacity within the school regarding best practices in educating students with autism spectrum disorders.” Additionally, the project utilizes research-based models that encourage increased inclusion for student with disabilities.

“This program will help our staff members increase their knowledge and skills of working with our students diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder, and those staff members in turn will share what they have learned and become a resource for their peers,” stated General Brown’s Committee on Special Education Chair Missie Nabinger. “We see this as a win for our students, staff and our community at large.”

According to General Brown Superintendent Barbara J. Case, participation in the program will allow the district to enhance practices and provide integrated instructional opportunities.

“We are so excited to share this news with our community,” stated General Brown Superintendent Barbara J. Case.“One of our student’s parents brought this project to our attention, and we agreed it would be a fantastic opportunity for our staff members to receive additional professional development and training, and at no additional cost to our taxpayers.”

Training within the School Consultation Project is set to begin in the spring of 2021.

