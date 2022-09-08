DEXTER, N.Y. (WWTI) — The General Brown Central School District is in the final steps of selecting a new superintendent.

According to the District, three finalists have been chosen for the leadership role.

Finalists include current Watertown City School District Assistant Superintendent Tina Lane, Indian River High School Principal Brian Moore and Gouverneur Elementary School Principal Charity Zawatski.

The General Brown Board of Education held personal interviews for the Superintendent position in late August, which ultimately led to the chosen three finalists.

The Board has now moved to the next phase of the recruitment process, seeking feedback from community members regarding their impressions of the candidates.

The second round of stakeholder sessions has been scheduled for September 13 in the General Brown High School auditorium, where each candidate will participate in a series of sessions with General Brown staff, students and community members. At the sessions, participants will be permitted to ask any questions.

A schedule of these sessions is listed below for each candidate:

Tina Lane Students: 11 a.m. Administration: 1 p.m. Staff: 4 p.m. Community: 6:30 p.m.

Brian Moore: Students: 11:45 a.m. Administration: 1:50 p.m. Staff: 4:50 p.m. Community: 7:20 p.m.

Charity Zawataski Students: 12:10 p.m. Administration: 2:40 p.m. Staff: 5:35 p.m. Community: 8:10 p.m.



Each participant is also encouraged to provide the BOE with written comments regarding the impressions of each candidate. These comments may be anonymous and the board will review the comments during the final decision-making progress.