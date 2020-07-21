General Brown senior class establishes community legacy through Blessing Boxes

DEXTER, N.Y. (WWTI) — The 2020 General Brown graduating class left behind a selfless legacy for their community.

Annually, the senior class votes on how they want to leave behind a legacy. This year, they voted on “Blessing Boxes”.

Alongside the senior class advisor Elizabeth Stephens, and district administrators, senior class president Robert Hunter lead the project, and established two boxes; one at each elementary school.

According to Jennifer Dean, the mother of senior class president Robert Hunter, the class used their leftover funds and partnered with the districts’ backpack program to create this lasting assistance.

On behalf of her son, Jennifer stated, “he’s hoping that the community uses it and utilizes it. The senior class made a very ‘adult’ decision to install such a helpful tool for the community.”

Robert Hunter, General Brown 2020 Senior Class President, next to “Blessing Box” (Photo Credit: Jennifer Dean)

“They are a great group of kids,” said Ms. Dean.

The “Blessing Boxes” are stocked full of food and donations and are located at the end of each road at the schools. They are open to the community, providing assistance to anyone. Ms. Dean stated that even before they stocked the boxes, community members had already donated.

Robert Hunt and Jennifer Dean asked to recognize the senior class advisor, Elizabeth Stephens and Rob Stephenson for building the boxes, the General Brown elementary principals, Sams Club in Watertown for donating food, and the General Brown Backpack Program for maintaining the boxes in the future.

