DEXTER, N.Y. (WWTI) — A North Country student is heading to the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

This student is Micah Sterling, who is a fourth-grader at General Brown Central School District’s Brownville-Glen Park Elementary school.

Micah is advancing to the national spelling bee after he competed with students from across the North Country during the Scripps Jefferson-Lewis-St. Lawrence Regional Spelling Bee that was held on March 3.

He won the regional spelling bee after the second-runner-up failed to spell nectarine. Micah then was challenged to spell the world ingot, which he then spelled correctly.

Micah will now join 200 other regional spelling bee champions from across the country for Scripps National Spelling Bee. This will be held on June 2 in Washington D.C.