General Brown student, transportation employee test positive for coronavirus

DEXTER, N.Y. (WWTI) — The General Brown Central School District provided an update regarding new positive cases of COVID-19.
General Brown Superintendent Barbara Case announced on Monday night that two positive cases of COVID-19 were confirmed within the District. One case involved a student at the High School and the other affected a transportation department employee.
According to Superintendent Case, the COVID-19 positive student is on team B and all parents of students who have been identified as close contacts have been notified by the District.
As of December 14, 11 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed within the General Brown Central School District. Eight of which have affected students and three have affected teachers or staff.
