General Brown students test positive for COVID-19 on Monday, District shifts away from automated calls

DEXTER, N.Y. (WWTI) — The General Brown Central School District has confirmed multiple new cases of COVID-19.

General Brown Central School District Superintendent Barbara Case alerted the community on Monday that two new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. These cases affected students at Brownville-Glen Elementary School and the Junior/Senior High School.

Superintendent Case confirmed that no students or employees have been identified as close contacts. The District is currently working with Jefferson County Public Health to perform contact tracing.

Additionally, General Brown administration stated on Monday that the District will shift away from automated calls for COVID notifications. The District will begin reporting all cases exclusively through email and their website.

However, individuals considered close contacts to COVID-19 cases will continue to be contacted through phone call.

GBCSD stated, “the district wants to ensure automated calls are reserved for emergencies and time-sensitive notifications to families, and administrators are concerned that the volume of calls may cause families and employees to become complacent in listening to the messages.”

As of January 11, 2021, the following data is the most current regarding COVID-19 cases in General Brown Central School District.

Student COVID-19 cases Staff/teacher COVID-19 cases Total Brownville-Glen Elementary 6 3 9 Dexter Elementary 3 3 6 General Brown Junior/Senior High School 9 4 13 Total 28

