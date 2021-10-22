General Brown switches to remote instruction due to staffing shortage

General Brown High School (WWTI/ Delaney Keppner)

DEXTER, N.Y. (WWTI) — The General Brown Central School District switched to remote instruction on Friday.

General Brown Superintendent Barbara Case announced later on Thursday that the district would operate on remote-only instruction on October 22.

According to Superintendent Case, this switch was due to a lack of staffing. The District is planning to resume in-person instruction on Monday, October 25.

Families were also given options to pick up electronic devices and meals by contacting individual buildings and the food service department.

