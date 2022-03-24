DEXTER, N.Y. (WWTI) — Teacher shortages are continuing to impact local school districts in the North Country.

The General Brown Central School District notified students and parents on Thursday morning that it switched to remote instruction for March 24 due to a “lack of supervision” within its schools.

The District directed parents to access their SeeSaw accounts or Google Classrooms for instruction for the day. Employees were directed to report to work and follow their normal contractual workday schedule.

Meals will remain available to students on March 24 and should be ordered by 10 a.m. by calling 315-779-2300, pressing Option 7, then Option 1 and leaving a message. Households can also email jnevers@gblions.org. Meals will be available for pickup after 11 a.m. at each school building.

General Brown is also seeking additional substitute teachers to serve the district. Applications for these positions can be found on the District’s website.

In person instruction is set to resume on Friday, March 25, 2022.