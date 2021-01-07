General Brown, Watertown School Districts confirm multiple COVID-19 cases Wednesday

ABC50 NOW

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Pixabay

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — School districts in Jefferson County reported several new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

On January 6, both General Brown Central School District Superintendent Barbara Case and Watertown City School District Superintendent Patricia LaBarr confirmed a rise in COVID-19 cases.

In the General Brown Central School District, two new COVID-19 cases were confirmed; one student attending Brownville-Glen Park Elementary School and one student attending out-of-district instructional programs.

In the Watertown City School District, four new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed. Superintendent LaBarr reported that two students at Ohio Elementary School, a student at Case Middle School and a H.T. Wiley Intermediate School employee have all tested positive for the virus.

All confirmed cases within both Districts have not impacted instruction. Both Districts are working with Jefferson County Public Health to perform contact tracing. Those considered close contacts to the positive cases will be notified.

The following data details all COVID-19 cases in the General Brown Central School District

Total Student COVID-19 casesTotal Teacher/staff COVID-19 casesTotal
Brownville- Glen Park426
Dexter Elementary School213
General Brown Junior Senior High School7411
Other101
Total21

Additionally, the following statistics are the most current for the Watertown City School District.

Student COVID-19 casesStaff/teacher COVID-19 casesTotal
Knickerbocker Elementary202
North Elementary347
Ohio Street Elementary213
Sherman Elementary344
Starbuck Elementary000
Harold T. Wiley Intermediate7411
Case Middle600
Watertown High6511
Total44

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story