General Brown, Watertown School Districts confirm multiple COVID-19 cases Wednesday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — School districts in Jefferson County reported several new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

On January 6, both General Brown Central School District Superintendent Barbara Case and Watertown City School District Superintendent Patricia LaBarr confirmed a rise in COVID-19 cases.

In the General Brown Central School District, two new COVID-19 cases were confirmed; one student attending Brownville-Glen Park Elementary School and one student attending out-of-district instructional programs.

In the Watertown City School District, four new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed. Superintendent LaBarr reported that two students at Ohio Elementary School, a student at Case Middle School and a H.T. Wiley Intermediate School employee have all tested positive for the virus.

All confirmed cases within both Districts have not impacted instruction. Both Districts are working with Jefferson County Public Health to perform contact tracing. Those considered close contacts to the positive cases will be notified.

The following data details all COVID-19 cases in the General Brown Central School District

Total Student COVID-19 cases Total Teacher/staff COVID-19 cases Total Brownville- Glen Park 4 2 6 Dexter Elementary School 2 1 3 General Brown Junior Senior High School 7 4 11 Other 1 0 1 Total 21

Additionally, the following statistics are the most current for the Watertown City School District.

Student COVID-19 cases Staff/teacher COVID-19 cases Total Knickerbocker Elementary 2 0 2 North Elementary 3 4 7 Ohio Street Elementary 2 1 3 Sherman Elementary 3 4 4 Starbuck Elementary 0 0 0 Harold T. Wiley Intermediate 7 4 11 Case Middle 6 0 0 Watertown High 6 5 11 Total 44

LATEST STORIES: