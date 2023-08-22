LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Lewis County Health System announced that General Surgeon Rachel Zehr, M.D., will join their general surgery team at Lewis County Surgical Associates starting on Monday, September 11.

Dr. Zehr is a 2002 graduate of Lowville Academy and grew up in Lowville. She completed her undergraduate degree in Biology at Eastern Mennonite University at Harrisonburg, Va. This was followed by a Mennonite Voluntary Service assignment in San Antonio.

Dr. Zehr earned her M.D. degree in May of 2012 at SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, She got her General Surgery Residency at Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown. She is Board Certified by the American Board of Surgery and an Associate Fellow of the American College of Surgeons.

I am looking forward to returning home and providing local access to surgical care for the residents of Lewis County and neighboring communities Dr. Rachel Zehr, M.D.

Dr. Zehr currently practices in Oneonta and Cooperstown, and provides a broad range of surgical care, including minimally invasive Laparoscopic Surgery. She serves as Surgical Division Chief and Medical Staff Secretary/Treasurer at A.O. Fox Hospital, Oneonta, and is a Volunteer Faculty member at SUNY Upstate Medical University, Syracuse.

Patients can request a referral through their local primary care provider, or for more information or to schedule an appointment directly; please call 315-376-5163.