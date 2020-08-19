Surgeon returns to Carthage Area Hospital

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Carthage Area Hospital is welcoming back a general surgeon this September.

The hospital will add General Surgeon Dr. David Rosner to their medical staff on September 1 2020.

Dr. Rosner specializes in abdominal surgery, including the stomach, small intestine, large

intestine, gallbladder, bile ducts, and appendix. He practices upper and lower endoscopy and

performs tonsillectomies and outpatient surgical procedures, including vasectomies.

He received his medical degree from the University of Guadalajara, Guadalajara, Mexico and

completed his residency at the New York Medical College, Lincoln Hospital. Dr. Rosner is Board

Certified by the American Board of Abdominal Surgeons.

“I am both happy and excited to return to Carthage Area Hospital. I look forward to returning to

my home base,” said Rosner.

Prior to returning to Carthage Area Hospital, Dr. Rosner was the chief of surgery at Gouverneur Hospital from 2018 to 2020.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.