WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Northern New York Community Foundation announced the three Lowville-area recipients of the George R. Davis Fund on Thursday, July 27.

Davis lived in Lowville for his entire live and served as a district attorney and county judge from 1962 until 1983. Judge Davis and his legacy fund have helped the community since its inception in 2012

The fund has supported 59 community organizations and projects in the Lowville area with $130,000 in grants.

Here are the three organizations that received grant funding:

$5,000 to the Village of Lowville to get picnic tables to enhance a municipal park project. This also includes new playground equipment and concrete slabs in front of the bandstand.

$5,000 to the Maple Ridge Center to helpcomplete a strategic plan that will guide future direction and activities for the center.

$2,500 to the Lewis County Historical Society to help start historic walking tours in the village

The application for the next grant cycle for funding from the George R, Davis Fund for Lowville will be available in early 2024.