George R. Davis Fund supports five community-based projects in Lowville

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – The George R. Davis Fund of the Northern New York Community Foundation will provide $15,000 in grant support for five projects and organizations in the Lowville area.

The fund serves as a permanent resource for programs, projects and initiatives to enhance quality of life in the village and town of Lowville.

Double Play Community Sports Center will receive a $4,000 grant award to help fund a six-week enrichment program. The initiative aims to engage local youth in positive extracurricular activities. The program is on track for this summer as COVID-19-related restrictions allow. The grant award will support purchase of materials, supplies and program management.

“We are honored to steward the legacy of Judge Davis that forever works to strengthen an area that was so special to him,” said Max DelSignore, Community Foundation assistant director. “Programs that will help improve the quality of life for residents of the community he genuinely loved will feel his lasting impact.”

A three-person committee reviews grant applications for the George R. Davis Fund each year. The committee evaluates each proposal on its merits using the “greatest positive impact on the community” as guiding criteria in making an award. Projects may be large or small. A total of $15,000 was available for funding in 2020.

The other four grants approved for this year are:

Town of Lowville — $4,000 to help restore more than 30 historical grave stones at the East Road and Ebblie cemeteries. The three-year restoration project is a partnership between the town, its historian and a group of local residents.

Volunteer Transportation Center — $3,375 to aid with mileage reimbursement for the center’s

volunteer drivers who serve residents with needs in the town and village of Lowville. The VTC addresses critical needs and provides essential transportation services to residents with no other means to reach medical appointments and other non-emergency trips.

volunteer drivers who serve residents with needs in the town and village of Lowville. The VTC addresses critical needs and provides essential transportation services to residents with no other means to reach medical appointments and other non-emergency trips. Longhouse Council (Boy Scouts of America) — $3,000 to assist with scholarships for Lowville-area youth to attend a planned “Adventure Week” this summer. In Lowville, four active scouting groups total almost 100 youth and close to 40 adult volunteers. The program is on track for this summer as COVID-19 related restrictions allow.

Adirondack Mennonite Camping Association — $625 to purchase additional snow tubes for use at the Maple Ridge Center Snow Park, which the association operates and maintains.

The Honorable George R. Davis passed away in February 2010 after living almost his entire life in Lowville, NY. Judge Davis, as he was known, served for 20 years as Lewis County Judge from 1962 to 1983. He was active in civic affairs throughout his lifetime with a particular interest in local history, including the history of Lowville Academy where his father served as supervising principal for over 35 years.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.