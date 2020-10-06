German culture and heritage celebrated at Watertown City Hall flag raising ceremony

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Members of the Watertown City Council and Watertown German-American Club celebrated the anniversary of immigration and culture.

The nationally recognized holiday was celebrated locally as Mayor Jeffrey Smith and German American Club President Barbara Eddy raised the German flag outside of Watertown City Hall.

Prior to raising the flag, Mayor Smith officially declared October 6 in Watertown, German-American Day. The date of the holiday remembers the founding of Germantown, Pennsylvania in 1683.

Eddy noted that this ceremony was a symbol for representation and inclusion of other cultures in small communities, while many stating that “our history all started somewhere else.”

“We have to recognize in the United States overall, we are made up of all kinds of people of all kinds of lands and countries,” stated Eddy. “This is actually the ‘melting pot’ of the world, as they say it. And to actually have a sliver of our heritage acknowledged is very special for us.”

The flag is set to sail in downtown watertown throughout the week.

