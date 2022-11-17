WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI-TV) — The warnings are in place. Now all that’s needed is the snow.

Heavy lake effect snow hit areas south of Watertown Thursday morning.

Later Thursday night and throughout Friday, the lake effect snows will shift north and target areas east and northeast of Lake Ontario.

Here is the expected snowfall for our area during the day Friday.

The city of Watertown is right on the southern side of the heavy snow area.

Heavy lake effect snow should set up Friday and affect much of Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties.

Keep in mind that the axis or core of heavy snow will meander north and south into and through the city of Watertown.

Bottom line: be prepared for rapidly changing and variable conditions around Watertown, At times there will be zero visibility with heavy snow and at other times the snow will be much lighter or end entirely.

Even if the falling snow gets lighter, strong and gusty winds, particularly on the south side of the heavy snow band, will cause blowing and drifting snow.

By Saturday, winds will turn to a more southwesterly direction, pushing the lake effect snows farther north into Canada. Saturday will be a quieter day.