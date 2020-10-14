Get spooky with the new Dunkin’ spicy ghost pepper donut

CANTON, MA (WWTI) — Spooky just got spicy at Dunkin’.

Dunkin’ has released their new spicy ghost pepper donut, stating that a “donut is now heating up the battle for spicy superiority.”

The new addition to the donut lineup will feature a pepper-packed donut, with strawberry flavored icing and a cayenne and ghost pepper spice blend.

🔥 A donut… but make it SPICY!🔥 Introducing the Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut ft. strawberry flavored icing with cayenne & ghost pepper for a sweet heat treat at Dunkin’. 👻 🌶️ Grab one & show your spicy side. 🔥🍩 pic.twitter.com/dYgBp7eCMj — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) October 14, 2020

“Halloween looks a little different this year, and so do our donuts. While our classic bakery offering has plenty of crave-worthy treats, we’re excited to show our spicy side with a donut that packs a touch of heat with something sweet and can be enjoyed any time of day,” stated Vice President of Marketing Strategy at Dunkin’ Jill Nelson.

Dunkin’ officially released the spicy version of their classic donut on October 14, in preparation for the Halloween holiday.

