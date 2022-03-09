SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The rock group Gin Blossoms will return to the New York State Fair in 2022.

This will be the first time the group will take the Chevy Court stage in more than two decades after their last performance in 1996. The band is famous for its hits “Hey Jealousy,” “Til I Hear It From You” and “Follow You Down.”

Gin Blossoms will be performing at 6 p.m. on September 2. The concert will be free for those with Fair admission.

Fair Director Troy Waffner said they are excited to welcome back the rock group.

“It’s been a while since we’ve host Gin Blossoms and they sound as good as ever,” Waffner said. “Their music helps kick off our final weekend and I know this will be a fun night for fans.”

