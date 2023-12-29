CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – Each year the St. Lawrence County Girl Scouts participate in an annual Community Service Project which benefits youth entering foster care through the St. Lawrence County Department of Social Services.

A total of 24 duffel bags were donated by the St. Lawrence County Youth Bureau and on November 30, three Youth Bureau Teen Ambassadors, Zoe McLean, Emalyn Kulp, and Mia LaBella, presented them to the Heuvelton Girl Scout Troop.

The duffel bags were filled with various items such as shampoo, soap, toothpaste & toothbrushes, baby diapers & bottles, crayons, pencils, coloring books, notebooks, mittens, and gloves.

On January 5, the filled duffel bags will be presented to the Youth Advocate Program during the Girl Scout’s Annual Cookie Kick-Off at the Norwood-Norfolk school cafeteria.

The Racquette Valley Service Unit has (for several years) put together duffel bags for foster care children and presented them during our annual cookie kickoff. We feel very passionately that each child receives their bag with all the essentials they need to feel at home in a new place. Julianne Doyle, Scout Leader.

The Youth Advocate Program ensures duffel bags are received by youth in foster care and those in the Youth Advocate’s PINS program.

Five Girl Scout Service Units participated in this Service Project which included Nikinseakti, Picquet, Racquette Valley, International Rapids, and Oswegatchie.

This Service Project was a success due to the collaboration between the St. Lawrence County Girl Scout Troops, the Youth Bureau, and the Youth Advocate Program.