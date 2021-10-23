Girl Scouts launch annual fall program selling nuts, candy, magazines

CICERO, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local Girl Scout Troops recently launched their annual Treats, Reads & More fall program.

The program helps girl scouts work on their leadership and entrepenurial skills by presenting their nut and candy magazines to their friends, family and other community members so they can purchase the products. Girls can earn special rewards based on the goals they set and items they sell during the program.

GSNYPENN CEO Julie Dale said the program allows the girls to gain vauable life skills.

“During Treats, Reads & More, our Girl Scouts are putting into practice the five skills of entrepreneurship: goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics,” Dale said. “All proceeds stay local to our council. We’re very grateful to the community for their support during this program.”

The funds raised by the girls goes towards helping the troops begin their new member year. This will help girls pursue community service and highest awards projects, take outdoor adventures and trips, earn badges and help offset costs of programming, supplies and more.

Those interested in purchasing items from the program can do so in-person and online until November 9. Community members can choose to have the items shopped directly to them or select from a group of products that can be delivered by the girls themselves.