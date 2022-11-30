WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Girls Scouts of NYPENN Pathways will be hosting their annual “Holiday Bazaar” at the Salmon Run Mall on Saturday, December 3.

The event takes place at the head of the Food Court from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Seven troops will sell repurposed, handmade items they have created including Christmas ornaments, decorations, sugar scrub, jewelry and more.

The troops have been learning how to run a business while working on their entrepreneurship badges. They will be available to talk to families interested in joining the program.

Troops will be also be wrapping gifts for no charge at the event.